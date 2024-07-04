First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,946. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

