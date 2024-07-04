First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.27. 1,284,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,822. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

