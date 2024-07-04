First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

