First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.