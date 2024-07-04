First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11,822.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 149.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 395,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

