First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. HSBC increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

