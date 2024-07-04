First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,399. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

