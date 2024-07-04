First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,381 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.3% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

