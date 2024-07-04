First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 190 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $254.08. 735,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,699. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

