First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 3,872 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.81. 4,996,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,074. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

