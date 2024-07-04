First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of POWA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $77.51. 389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $79.33.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

