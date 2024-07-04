First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 246,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

