Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Five Below by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

