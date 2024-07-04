FlatQube (QUBE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $391.47

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $391.47 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.12055097 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

