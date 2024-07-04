Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0206 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of FMX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 520,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

