Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0206 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 520,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
