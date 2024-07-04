FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $976,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $270.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

