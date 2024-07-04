FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,732. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

