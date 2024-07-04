FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $12.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,894,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,559,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

