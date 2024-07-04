FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $554.33. 4,554,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $532.62 and its 200-day moving average is $511.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

