FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,502. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

