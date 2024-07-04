FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $374.18. 868,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.31 and its 200 day moving average is $330.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

