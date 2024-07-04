FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,380,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,928,000 after buying an additional 1,376,393 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $12,933,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EJAN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

