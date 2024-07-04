FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

