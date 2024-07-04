FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,451 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.