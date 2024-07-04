FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $16.52 on Thursday, hitting $1,020.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,262. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,012.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,035.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

