FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,335 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

RSP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

