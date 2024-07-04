FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,023 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $48,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,866,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after buying an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 114,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

