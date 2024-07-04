FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,959 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 43,517 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $823.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

