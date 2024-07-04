FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.77. 616,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.79. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

