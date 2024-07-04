FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.42. 1,122,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.43 and its 200-day moving average is $294.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

