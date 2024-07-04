Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading Up 4%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 24,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 84,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

