Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned about 0.87% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLIA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,824.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

FLIA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

