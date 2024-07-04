Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,485 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

