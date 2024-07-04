Fruth Investment Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,590. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

