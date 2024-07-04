Fruth Investment Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

