Fruth Investment Management Sells 260 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,095.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 652,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

