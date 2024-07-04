Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

