Fruth Investment Management Sells 800 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,186. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,359 shares of company stock worth $4,363,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

