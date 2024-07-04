FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.43

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.43 and last traded at $106.37, with a volume of 316106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

