Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 914,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

