Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCI

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.82 on Monday. Gannett has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.1% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 703,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.