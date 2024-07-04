Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Gauzy stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

