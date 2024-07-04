Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gauzy
Gauzy Stock Performance
Gauzy Company Profile
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gauzy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.