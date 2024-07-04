GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

