GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
Insider Transactions at GEE Group
In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.