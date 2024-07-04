General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $284.87 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
