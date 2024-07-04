General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $71.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in General Mills by 142.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,565 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 113.3% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.07 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

