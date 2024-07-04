GenTrust LLC Acquires 30,940 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period.

VWOB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 186,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

