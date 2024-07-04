GenTrust LLC Acquires 59,550 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.