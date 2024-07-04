GenTrust LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $592.89. 378,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $545.18 and its 200-day moving average is $518.68. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

