GenTrust LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,447 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

