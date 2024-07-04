GenTrust LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,549. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

